Recipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Walnut Halwa 

Oct 13, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Less than a minute

Ground walnuts along with cucumber seeds are roasted with milk, sugar, cardamom and saffron to get a scrumptious serving of Halwa. Just the perfect Indian dessert post-dinner!

Key Ingredients:

Walnuts, Rock sugar powder, Cucumber seeds, Cardamom powder, Saffron, Dates, Milk

Ingredients Of Walnut Halwa

1 Cup Walnuts
1/2 Cup Rock sugar powder
1 Tbsp Cucumber seeds
1/2 tsp Cardamom powder
A pinch of Saffron
1 tsp Dates, finely chopped
1/4 Cup Milk

How to Make Walnut Halwa

1.Soak walnuts in hot water for 15 minutes or in normal water for 2–3 hours.
2.Drain the water, remove walnuts and wipe it with a cloth. Coarsely grind these walnuts with cucumber seeds.
3.In a pan roast the ground walnuts for 5 minutes (without ghee), add milk, rock sugar powder, cardamom powder and saffron and cook for 10 minutes on medium flame. Keep stirring continuously.
4.Remove from flame and add dates.
5.Garnish it with pumpkin seeds and dates and serve hot.

Tags

Related Articles

wheat payasam
May 3, 2018, 05:54 pm IST

Easy Gothambu (Broken/Cracked Wheat) Payasam: Recipe

Potato Rolls
Oct 6, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

Potato Rolls Recipe

idli
Jul 18, 2018, 02:26 pm IST

Karnataka-style Idlis for breakfast- Plate Idli

Samak-Dosa
Jul 26, 2018, 04:07 pm IST

Samak Dosa Recipe

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close