Navratri Special Recipe : Walnut Halwa 

Ground walnuts along with cucumber seeds are roasted with milk, sugar, cardamom and saffron to get a scrumptious serving of Halwa. Just the perfect Indian dessert post-dinner!

Key Ingredients:

Walnuts, Rock sugar powder, Cucumber seeds, Cardamom powder, Saffron, Dates, Milk

Ingredients Of Walnut Halwa

1 Cup Walnuts

1/2 Cup Rock sugar powder

1 Tbsp Cucumber seeds

1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

A pinch of Saffron

1 tsp Dates, finely chopped

1/4 Cup Milk

How to Make Walnut Halwa

1.Soak walnuts in hot water for 15 minutes or in normal water for 2–3 hours.

2.Drain the water, remove walnuts and wipe it with a cloth. Coarsely grind these walnuts with cucumber seeds.

3.In a pan roast the ground walnuts for 5 minutes (without ghee), add milk, rock sugar powder, cardamom powder and saffron and cook for 10 minutes on medium flame. Keep stirring continuously.

4.Remove from flame and add dates.

5.Garnish it with pumpkin seeds and dates and serve hot.