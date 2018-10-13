Odisha CM Conducts Aerial Survey: Death Toll rose to 15

The death toll in Odisha following cyclone Titli rose to 15 on Saturday as 12 people were feared killed and four missing in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Gajapati district of Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected districts – Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada.

Following the aerial survey, he addressed the media and asserted that the relief work and restoration are underway. “I shall have a meeting this evening in Bhubaneswar after which I will announce a package for flood-affected people. Once we do a detailed research into this then we will decide how many funds to ask from Centre,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 12 who lost their lives in a landslide have been identified as Baraghara village residents who took shelter in a cave structure following very heavy rainfall Friday evening. The search for four feared trapped under the debris is underway.

The death toll in cyclone Titli in Odisha rose to three on Friday after two bodies were recovered in Ganjam district, near where it made its landfall.

With cyclone Titli moving out of Odisha, the state government has expedited relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Ganjam, Gajapati and other districts.

“Titli cyclone has now moved out of Odisha. Due to the cyclone and heavy rainfall, the flood-like situation has developed in some areas. The situation is improving very fast in Aska town, which submerged under water yesterday. Now, the movement is possible in the Notified Area Council (NAC) areas of Aska. We are expediting relief work in the town by using vehicles and are also providing medical help, and medical centres have also been reopened in Aska town. We are providing RO plant for safe and clean drinking water,” Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi told ANI.