PM Modi Hopes Triple Talaq Bill Will Be Passed In Parliament

After an ordinance has been made on Triple Talaq, will the Triple Talaq Bill be passed in the Parliament?

PM Modi poses this question on Friday on the 25th anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), hoping that the Triple Talaq Bill will be passed before the upcoming elections.

The Prime Minister stated that the government brought a triple talaq bill to ensure the rights of Muslim women.

“I am confident that this key legislation will be accorded approval by Parliament soon,” he said. The bill is pending before Rajya Sabha with Lok Sabha has already passed it.

He said the government also worked for the rights of persons with disabilities. He said social media can play a big role in spreading awareness about human rights.

He added that human rights should not be a mere slogan and that the government has been ensuring the rights of the people and that the NHRC plays an important role in helping the government.

Besides, Mr Modi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister of state (independent charge) for Communications Manoj Sinha also attended the function