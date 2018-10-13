Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi is 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Says BJP Leader

Oct 13, 2018, 06:50 am IST
The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday virtually elevated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a divine status by calling him as the “11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu”.

Spokesperson Avadhut Wagh tweeted: “PM Narendra Modiji is the 11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu.” He added a Sanskrit shloka: ‘Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya.’

He added that in Indian culture there were around 33 crore gods, the Panchamahabhutas (Five Elements – Prithvi, Akaash, Jal, Vayu, Agni) which are the basis of all creation, according to Hindu philosophy.

Wagh said that we also consider ‘Bharat Mata’ as a goddess and “the dedication with which Modiji is serving ‘Bharat Mata’ as the ‘pradhan sevak’, he is like a god for us”.

“It is with these sentiments that I have called him the ’11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu’,” Wagh added.

