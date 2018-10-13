Police files case against actor Kollam Thulasi for his speech at Sabarimala protest

A day after Malayali actor Kollam Thulasi said that women who enter Sabarimala Temple should be ripped into half, cops registered a case against him on Saturday.

Thulasi was taking part in a rally to protest against Supreme Court’s order permitting women of all age to enter Sabarimala. “Women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped into half. One half should be sent to Delhi and the other half should be thrown towards Chief Minister’s (Pinarayi Vijayan) office in Thiruvananthapuram,” he had said. The reaction to the shocking statement was quite immediate with many calling for strict action against Thulasi for his ‘brazen threat.’

Thulasi’s statement is believed to have been directed at both the central and the state government.

As many as four review petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court after it, on September 28, allowed women of all ages to enter the temple saying that “no physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn’t pass the test of conditionality”.

The verdict has received mixed reactions from people across the nation. While many including the Kerala state government welcomed the decision, a large number of devotees have organised protests, demanding to retain the age-old tradition.