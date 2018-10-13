Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of forcing Dassault to select Reliance as an offset partner

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met serving and former employees of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL in Bengaluru on Saturday. While interacting with the employees, Gandhi raked up the issue of Rafale deal and asked,”I want to know how you all feel about the Rafale deal which was snatched from you. Defence Minister says HAL does not have the capability. What capability does the private individual have? I can see the 70+ years of progress made by HAL. I apologise to HAL, on behalf of Govt of India as I know they will not do anything to rectify the situation.”

Later while speaking to reporters, Gandhi said,”They (HAL employee) expect an apology from the defence minister for insulting HAL.We understand that she won’t apologise.She comments on the lack of experience of HAL but she doesn’t have anything to say on the lack of experience of Anil Ambani.”

“They (HAL employees) said that they are the most experienced&best company in India to manufacture defence equipment. They are insulted and hurt that their hard work and patriotism has been insulted and questioned by the Govt of India,” Gandhi added.

Terming HAL as a ‘strategic asset’, Gandhi said, “The country owed a debt to you (HAL). You are part of the country’s vision. When Barack Obama said India and China are the only countries in the world that can challenge the US in this field, he said it because of you (HAL).

Notably, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the Modi government over the Rs 580 billion Rafale fighter jet deal alleging corruption and favouritism. Gandhi has been accusing PM Modi of forcing Dassault to select Reliance as an offset partner to help the Indian firm “pocket” Rs 300 billion —the entire estimated offset amount.