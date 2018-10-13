IndiaNEWS

Russia conducts large-scale exercise with its Nuclear Forces

Oct 13, 2018, 08:37 am IST
Less than a minute

The Russian military says it has conducted a massive test of the nation’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple missile launches.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday’s manoeuvres featured launches of ballistic missiles by the navy’s nuclear submarines from the Barents Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. As part of the drills, long-range bombers also fired cruise missiles, the ministry said, adding that all missiles hit their designated practice targets.

It added that Russia’s early warning system successfully spotted and tracked all launches.

The Defense Ministry noted that the exercise offered a chance to test the chain of command from its main control room down to military units.

The drills are the latest in a series of Russian war games conducted amid spiralling tensions with the West.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 3, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Facebook announces Rs. 30 crore investment to help news publishers

Jan 22, 2018, 10:32 pm IST

Shocking !!! Plane struggles to land due to strong winds – Watch Video

Rupali-Sood
Jun 20, 2018, 04:56 pm IST

Here are some interesting facts about Indian model Rupali Sood

Sep 5, 2018, 11:29 pm IST

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Rushed to Hospital

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close