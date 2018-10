Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar’s first wife Annapurna Devi passes away.

She passed away in Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai TODAY at 03: 51 AM due to age-related issues.

A player of the surbahar sitar of the Hindustani classical music, she was the daughter & disciple of Allauddin Khan.

Ravi Shankar and Annapurna Devi had separated after two decades of marriage.