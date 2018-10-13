Stubborn Knocks from Rishabh Pant and Rahane bring back India in Game

West Indies have struck twice in a quick succession to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara and just when Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli brought up a fifty-run stand, Jason Holder has removed the Indian skipper on Day two of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal here on Saturday. However, Rahane and Rishabh Pant have now crossed fifties and India have gone past 250.

West Indies have done well to keep India in check after Shaw threatened to take the game away from them. Kohli’s dismissal before tea also gives the visitors to have a crack at India’s lower-order earlier than India would have liked.

Earlier, West Indies, who resumed play on the overnight score of 295/7, added 16 more runs to their total as Umesh scalped all the three remaining wickets to complete his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

West Indies were done in by the Yadav show as Umesh Yadav scalped six and Kuldeep bagged three as India bowled out the visitors for 311 after Roston Chase’s hundred.