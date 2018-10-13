Latest NewsSports

Sultan of Johor Cup: India lost to Great Britain and settles in Silver

India’s enjoyed the lead for just three minutes as Great Britain drew level in the seventh minute through Daniel West’s field goal.

Oct 13, 2018, 09:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

India suffered a heart-breaking 2-3 loss to Great Britain to settle for the silver medal at the eighth Sultan of Johor Cup U-18 hockey tournament here on Saturday.

The silver, however, enabled India to better its last year’s bronze medal finish here. Great Britain, who finished runners-up last year, secured their second Sultan of Johor Cup title by virtue of Saturday’s win.

The summit clash Saturday was a repeat of round robin match between the two sides, where Great Britain got the better of India by identical margin.

India made a strong start to the final earning an early penalty corner opportunity and they capitalised on the chance when Vishnukant Singh scored from a rebound in the fourth minute.

India’s enjoyed the lead for just three minutes as Great Britain drew level in the seventh minute through Daniel West’s field goal.

The second quarter witnessed an even contest between the two teams as they challenged each other with good playing structure and tested each other’s backlines.

Great Britain upped the ante in the third quarter and scored two crucial goals in the 39th minute and 42nd minute through James Oates that changed the course of the match. A 3-1 lead gave Great Britain the edge going into the final quarter as the Indians looked desperate to turn things around.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 20, 2018, 07:16 pm IST

Dubai travelers will have a special stamp on passports soon

Feb 13, 2018, 11:33 pm IST

We will pay India in its own coin for any misadventure: Pakistan

Sridevi & RGV
Feb 27, 2018, 06:51 am IST

‘Stone-hearted’ RGV emotional side shocks Sridevi’s fans

Nov 16, 2017, 12:19 pm IST

What goes around comes around, Trump’s water fiasco

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close