Tata Harrier SUV bookings to open on October 15 : Price and Features

Tata Motors will begin bookings for the Tata Harrier SUV next week. The SUV, based on the Tata H5X concept will be open to pre-bookings of Rs 30,000, according to reports. Tata Motors seem to be looking to cash in on the festive season, wherein sales of vehicles are higher than the rest of the year.

The Tata Harrier is one of the most hotly anticipated launches in the passenger car market. S N Barman, Vice President, Sales & Network, Passenger Vehicle Division, Tata Motors has confirmed the news to carandbike saying, “We will start accepting bookings for the all-new Harrier for an amount of ? 30,000.” Further sharing details about the pricing and deliveries, Barman added, “We are evaluating an introductory price for the Harrier when we will launch the SUV in January 2019 and we are also planning to start the deliveries within a month of the launch.”

The Tata Harrier is one of the most awaited launches of 2019 and is going to play a bit of a flagship role in the Tata Motors line-up. Dealers have also confirmed that the Harrier will have a dedicated space inside Tata showrooms, with a themed off-road background display. Tata plans to have specially assigned sales executives to brief potential customers about the SUV. Moreover, the company will also have select mechanics who are being trained to service the Harrier.

Tata Motors has teased the Harrier several times this month and we have been receiving details about it in bits and pieces; the latest one being about its engine. Tata has christened the Harrier’s engine as Kryotec 2.0 and has confirmed that it’s ready to meet the future BSVI emissions standard. It’s an all-new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that Tata claims is inspired from Cryogenic rocket engine and is built on the low friction valve train architecture.

The Kryotec motor is equipped with an Advanced EGR to meet stringent emission requirements and the Harrier will also get an exhaust after-treatment system. The 2.0-litre engine is also coupled with an electric variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT) and will produce 140 bhp in the five-seater harrier while will be tuned to produce 170 bhp in the seven-seater version. This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic will also be on offer.