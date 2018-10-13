Latest Newscelebrities

These are the best-dressed celebrity fashion divas this week: See Pics

Oct 13, 2018, 04:15 pm IST
1 minute read

When it’s about fashion trends we always depend on our beautiful actresses. Till now actresses didn’t fail to amaze us with their stylish outfits.

Be it a usual coffee date attire or a fancy red carpet look, these actresses always manage to put their best fashion foot forward.

These are the best-dressed celebrity fashion divas this week:

Priyanka Chopra:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stunner in that silver dress! PC is making heads turn at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Collection Launch ???? @priyankachopra @tiffanyandco @gettyimages @gettyentertainment

A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on

Deepika Padukone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beautiful #deepikapadukone

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


Aishwarya Rai


Kareena Kapoor


Sara Ali Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PYT #saraalikhan

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

