Latest NewsSports

Umesh Yadav owns unique record for Indian pacer at home since 1999

On day two, West Indies could survive only 5.4 overs with Umesh cleaning up the tail in no time and proceeded to take the remaining three wickets.

Oct 13, 2018, 03:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav picked 6 for 88 on day two of the 2nd Test against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad, thus registering the best figures for an Indian quick at home since Javagal Srinath’s 6 for 45 against New Zealand at Mohali in way back in 1999.

Umesh, who was without his opening partner Shardul Thakur – out with a groin injury on day 1 – picked three wickets on day one as West Indies had finished at 295/7. On day two, West Indies could survive only 5.4 overs with Umesh cleaning up the tail in no time and proceeded to take the remaining three wickets.

Since 1999, there have been only nine instances where an Indian pacer picked 5 of more wickets in India in a Test innings – Zaheer Khan thrice, Srinath, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Ishant Sharma, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar once each.

Tags

Related Articles

India’s relationship with Jordan
Feb 27, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s 41 generation in India; speak with audience

Dec 11, 2017, 06:13 pm IST

20 killed by Yemeni rebels , arrest dozens in latest crackdown.

UAE
Jun 29, 2017, 10:50 am IST

The Route Is Wide And Clear; A lovely note to Qatar from UAE

indian-army
Apr 10, 2018, 06:24 am IST

Indian Army to get 1.86 lakh new hi-tech bullet-proof jackets soon

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close