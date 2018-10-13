Umesh Yadav owns unique record for Indian pacer at home since 1999

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav picked 6 for 88 on day two of the 2nd Test against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad, thus registering the best figures for an Indian quick at home since Javagal Srinath’s 6 for 45 against New Zealand at Mohali in way back in 1999.

Umesh, who was without his opening partner Shardul Thakur – out with a groin injury on day 1 – picked three wickets on day one as West Indies had finished at 295/7. On day two, West Indies could survive only 5.4 overs with Umesh cleaning up the tail in no time and proceeded to take the remaining three wickets.

Since 1999, there have been only nine instances where an Indian pacer picked 5 of more wickets in India in a Test innings – Zaheer Khan thrice, Srinath, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Ishant Sharma, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar once each.