Bank Robbery : Two arrested, Rs 15000 recovered

Two men were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a bank robbery in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, in which a cashier was killed, police said.

In the bank robbery on Friday, Santosh Kumar (25) was killed and three persons injured in firing by the accused, who fled on motorcycles with Rs 3.16 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as Sachin (20) and Parvesh (19), both residents of Haryana’s Khewra village, they said.

Sachin was arrested from Murthal, they added.

Police said CCTV footage of the incident showed five masked men and one wearing a helmet barging into the Khaira village branch of Corporation Bank.

Three of them brandished weapons and threatened people around. The accused even manhandled the security guard and snatched his pistol, they said.

In sometime, four of the accused entered another room while the remaining two guarded the entrance with weapons in hands, they added.

The vehicle, a weapon used in the crime and cash worth Rs 15,000 were recovered from the arrested persons, a senior police officer said.

All the accused persons have been identified, he said.

Police are conducting raids in various parts of Delhi and Haryana to nab the remaining accused, he added.