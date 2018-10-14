BJP President Amit Shah’s Busy Schedule In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

BJP President Amit Shah has a busy schedule in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where he is expected to make a 2-day trip.

The Assembly elections are to take place on the 28th of November, are the last reound of elections before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

InMadhya Pradesh, Shah will interact with workers from Sagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Satna, and Rewa regions.

He will also partake in the party functions that will be held in Hoshangabad, Satna, Rewa, Dindori and Jabalpur districts.

Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Bhopal on Sunday and travel to Hoshangabad via helicopter in the evening, and come back to to Bhopal.

On Monday morning, Shah will take a plane to the famous temple town of Khajuraho, from where he will proceed to Satna and Rewa districts to address two party functions. Thereafter, Shah will take a helicopter to reach Dindori district, where he will address a tribal function.

Next, Shah will head to Jabalpur to address a conference of party workers. The BJP president will leave for Delhi on October 15 night.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018 will be held on November 28. The counting of votes and the result declaration is scheduled for December 11.

The Madhya Pradesh 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019.