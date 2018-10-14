Latest NewsIndia

Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Visiting Pakistan Is Better Than South India

Oct 14, 2018, 07:58 am IST
Less than a minute
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Once again Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed his love for Pakistan saying that it is better visiting the country than South India.

He made this controversial remark in Himachal Pradesh’s  Kasauli to participate in the 7th Khushwant Singh Literature Fest.

“When I go to South India, I can hardly understand a word, except for two-three like vadakkam. I am okay with the food there. I can have dishes like idli but then I cannot have the South Indian cuisine for long. But if I go to Pakistan, they speak Punjabi and English and I can relate more to them. Everything there is amazing,” he said.

This latest controversy of the Punjab minister comes after he attended Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in where he hugged Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The actor-turned-politician also reiterated that he does not regret hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. “If somebody tells me that they are ready to open the Kartarpur corridor. I mean they said it 400 times that we are ready to open the corridor then this is the way I show affection. I will hug and also kiss them,” said Sidhu.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 15, 2018, 06:59 am IST

Caught on X-ray, this is the reason why she climbs into scanner

bollywood-actresses-married-divorced-men
May 17, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

These are the hot Bollywood beauties married to divorced men

Sep 14, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

This South Indian Actress Apologized publicly for Meeting CM Wearing Short Dress

Dec 9, 2017, 06:27 pm IST

Iraqi PM declares ‘End Of War’ against Islamic State

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close