Corporation Bank Robbery CCTV footage out : Watch Here

The shocking incident of Corporation Bank Robbery has been captured on a CCTV camera. The recorded 90 second footage shows the robbers snatching the rifle from the security guard and beating him up. They then shot at the bank cashier and escaped with the looted money.

The incident took place in a Corporation Bank branch in south west Delhi’s Chhawla near Dwarka area. The bank robbery is reportedly the first in a decade in the national capital.

Two men were arrested on Saturday and Rs. 15,000 was recovered from them, news agency PTI reported. The arrested persons were identified as Sachin (20) and Parvesh (19), both residents of Haryana’s Khewra village, the police said. A vehicle and weapon used in the robbery were also recovered from them.