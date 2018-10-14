Kamal Haasan to shoot ‘Thevar Magan 2’ after ‘Indian 2’

Kamal Haasan announced that he will start shooting for the sequel of Thevar Magan right after he finishes shooting for the sequel of Indian.

Thevar Magan was one of Kamal’s most popular films. Late legendary actor, Sivaji Ganesan, played his father in the movie with Revathi and Gautami playing his love interests in the film. The film was also made in Bollywood with Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Pooja Batra called Virasat.

While a lot of people loved the end of the film, some of them were not too fond of it. We wonder what the sequel will have in store for fans. Will it pick up where they left it or will it be a new story altogether. Obviously we are also wondering if Revathi will be a part of the sequel, too. If it does include a new cast, we can’t wait for the actor to announce who else will be a part of the film. Of course, we are also excited for the sequel of Indian.