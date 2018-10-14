Me Too Accusation: M J Akbar to Take Legal Action.

#Me Too movement is gaining strength and former journalist and Union Minister M J Akbar is the latest one to feel the heat. Reacting to the sexual harassment allegations raised by over 10 female journalists, M J Akbar said, “Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections.” “These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill,” he added. Akbar said he is going to take legal action.

Meanwhile, Ruth David, a UK-based journalist who worked with Union Minister and former editor MJ Akbar in 1999, has accused him of sexual harassment. Ruth said Akbar attempted to kiss her when she refused a message from him.

“He started asking me to proofread the new book he was writing, in his office, sitting on his dark leather chair while he stood behind and offered massages ostensibly because I looked stressed. And when I refused, he would try and kiss me as I squirmed away,” she wrote.

Akbar was first accused by columnist Priya Ramani, who had written about him in an article she wrote for an international brand in October 2017 – without directly identifying him. Priya was 23 and Akbar was 20 years older at that time.