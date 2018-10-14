Latest NewsIndia

MJ AKBAR REMAINS MUM ON #METOO ACCUSATIONS; BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2018, 09:08 am IST
MJ Akbar remains mum

This is a breaking news. MJ Akbar remains mum as on #METOO accusations.

As soon as he stepped out of the airport, former journalist & Union Minister MJ Akbar was ambushed by the media reporters questioning him on the #METOO accusations levied against him.

So far he has remained mum as 11 journalists have charged him with sexual assault.

All that he said was that there would be a statement later on in the day

MJ Akbar has just returned from his African trip.

Will he be arrested for his crimes? Will he step down?

Further details awaiting.

