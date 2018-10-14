Latest Newscelebrities

Monalisa's dandiya video song goes viral : Wach Here

Oct 14, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Actress Monalisa took to her Instagram to share a video that shows her performing Dandiya to a popular track.

She wrote: “When You Try And Go lil Offbeat … #masti #fun #dandiyanights #navratri #feelings #onset #nazar (sic).”

The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a ‘Daayan’. Nazar marks her acting debut on Indian TV.

She also made her Bengali web-series debut this year with Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

