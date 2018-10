Warming one’s heart this Navaratri, a Muslim brother has decided to observe the Navaratri fast alongside his Hindu brothers.

Mohammed Shafiq, the head of a village in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has been celebrating the Navaratri for the last 5 years.

He added that both Hindus & Muslims take part in the fast with enthusiasm.

He further added that every community should maintain peace and harmony.