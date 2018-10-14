Durga Puja And Navaratri- Are They The Same? Or Are They Different?

Durga Puja and Navaratri, like any other festivals, are celebrated with prayers, fasting, colours, lights & definitely sweets.

This year from October 10th October to 18th October Navaratri is celebrated, while Durga Puja is celebrated from 15th October to 19th October.

But is there a difference between the 2?

Well, yes. Our gods and goddesses may be the same. But festivals are quite a different matter.

Here is a quick look at the main differences between Navarti and Durga Puja:

Ramlila and Durgotsav

Navratri is centred around the worship of the Goddess Durga. But it’s a nine-day celebration of the victory of Ram over Ravana.

Durga Puja, on the other hand, celebrates the victory of Durga over the demon Mahishasur.

Difference in food habits

This is probably the most glaring difference between the two celebrations.

Those observing Navratri do not eat any rajasic or tamasic food. Eggs, meat, onion and garlic are off-limits during the nine-days.

Durga Puja features no such restrictions. On the contrary, the non-vegetarian fare is an important feature of the puja.

Mahalaya vs Shailputri Puja

The first day of Durga Puja is Mahalaya. That is the day when the battle between Durga and Mahishasura begins. In 2017, Mahalaya was on September 19.

On the other hand, Navratri begins with the worshipping of Shailputri.

Dusshera vs Vijayadashami

Dusshera, at the end of Navratri, is celebrated by burning the effigy of Ravana, signalling the end of evil.

Vijayadashami is marked with the immersion of Durga’s idol in water.