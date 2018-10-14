Navratri Special Recipe : Barfi Modak

A festive special recipe, Modak is a sweet flour dumplings stuffed with nuts and dry fruits. A popular Maharashtrian dish, it is usually made as a prasad during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. This modak recipe has all the ingredients cooked with kaju paste and filled inside modak moulds, served with garnishing of silver varq.
Key Ingredients:
Kaju paste, Khoya, Sugar, Elaichi, Pista, Silver varq, Almonds, Pista, Milk, Ghee, Kesar
Ingredients Of Barfi Modak
125 Gram Kaju paste
100 Gram Khoya
100 Gram Sugar
2 Gram Elaichi
25 Gram Pista
1 Silver varq
10 Gram Almonds, sliced
10 Gram Pista, sliced
300 Ml Milk
100 Gram Ghee
Kesar
How to Make Barfi Modak
1.Fry kaju paste in ghee.
2.Now add khoya along with milk and cook until its thick.
3.Add sugar, dry fruits and kesar.
4.Put it inside a modak mould and set it in chiller for one hour.
5.Once it is set, serve it in a plate and garnish it with silver varq, pista, almond and kesar.
