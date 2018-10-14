Navratri Special Recipe : Barfi Modak

A festive special recipe, Modak is a sweet flour dumplings stuffed with nuts and dry fruits. A popular Maharashtrian dish, it is usually made as a prasad during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. This modak recipe has all the ingredients cooked with kaju paste and filled inside modak moulds, served with garnishing of silver varq.

Key Ingredients:

Kaju paste, Khoya, Sugar, Elaichi, Pista, Silver varq, Almonds, Pista, Milk, Ghee, Kesar

Ingredients Of Barfi Modak

125 Gram Kaju paste

100 Gram Khoya

100 Gram Sugar

2 Gram Elaichi

25 Gram Pista

1 Silver varq

10 Gram Almonds, sliced

10 Gram Pista, sliced

300 Ml Milk

100 Gram Ghee

Kesar

How to Make Barfi Modak

1.Fry kaju paste in ghee.

2.Now add khoya along with milk and cook until its thick.

3.Add sugar, dry fruits and kesar.

4.Put it inside a modak mould and set it in chiller for one hour.

5.Once it is set, serve it in a plate and garnish it with silver varq, pista, almond and kesar.