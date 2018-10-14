Recipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Cranberry Smoothie

Oct 14, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Berries are the go-to fruits for smoothies, most common being strawberries and blueberries. But many of us forget about cranberries which are full of nutrients and very low sugar level. They make the perfect fruit to add to your meal to aid in any recovery from illnesses, while filling your body with nutrients and not with heaps of sugar. This recipe of Cranberry Smoothie is just the perfect recipe for a mid day booster of energy!

Key Ingredients:

U.S Cranberries (dried or frozen or mixed), Red apple, Custard apple, Banana (ripe), Lemon juice, Salt, Cinnamon powder, Coconut milk, Honey, Ice cubes

Ingredients Of Cranberry Smoothie

U.S Cranberries (dried or frozen or mixed)
1 Medium Red apple, chopped
1 Medium Custard apple
1 Medium Banana (ripe)
1 Tbsp Lemon juice
A pinch of Salt
A pinch of Cinnamon powder
1 Cup Coconut milk
2 Tbsp Honey
Ice cubes

How to Make Cranberry Smoothie

1.Blend all ingredients together and enjoy!

 

