Navratri Special Recipe : Inji Puli

A delicious, sweet and sour ginger chutney from the state of Kerala. Made with ginger, jaggery, tamarind along with a host of other spices. A mouth watering accompaniment to serve that can be stored for months like pickles.

Key Ingredients:

Refined oil, Ginger (peeled), Chillies, Tamarind, Jaggery, Fenugreek seeds, White sesame seeds, Salt, Gingelly oil, Mustard seeds, Asafoetida, Curry leaves, Red chilllies

Ingredients Of Inji Puli

100 Ml Refined oil

500 Gram Ginger (peeled), finely chopped

250 Gram Chillies, finely chopped

150 Gram Tamarind

400 Gram Jaggery

5 Gram Fenugreek seeds

50 Gram White sesame seeds

To taste Salt

For tempering:

50 Ml Gingelly oil

5 Gram Mustard seeds

2 Gram Asafoetida

2 sprigs Curry leaves

3 Nos Red chilllies

How to Make Inji Puli

1.Soak the tamarind in 150 ml warm water for 15 minutes. Mash and strain.

2.Break the jaggery in small bits and melt on a low flame with a few drops of water. Strain and keep aside.

3.Heat oil and add fenugreek seeds. When start getting brown, add the ginger and sauté on a very low flame.

4.Now add the green chillies and cook for a few minutes.

5.Mix in the strained jaggery and tamarind extract.

6.Let the liquid simmer for 20 minutes; remove the scum that shall collect on the sides.

7.The liquid will get thick and start leaving oil in the side. season.

8.For tempering, heat oil put in all the ingredients; add it to the liquid.

9.Toast the sesame seeds and coarsely grind it.

10.Add it to the liquid and mix well.

11.Take it off the flame and cool before serving.