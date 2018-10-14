Navratri Special Recipe : Refreshing Mango Whip

A summer cooler, brimming with whipped cream smoothly blended with mangoes, sugar and ginger giving a refreshing energy along with immediate cooling effect to the body.
Key Ingredients:
Mango chunks (frozen), Ginger, White sugar, Whipped cream
Ingredients Of Refreshing Mango Whip
1 Cup Mango chunks (frozen)
1/4 tsp Ginger, grated
2 Tbsp White sugar
2-3 Tbsp Whipped cream
How to Make Refreshing Mango Whip
1.Place all ingredients into a blender. Mix until smooth.
2.Remove blender from base and using a spatula, scrape sides, bringing all of the ingredients back into the blender base.
3.Continue blending until all of the ingredients are smooth.
4.Pour it a glass and garnish with a mango slice.
