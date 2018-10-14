Navratri Special Recipe : Refreshing Mango Whip

A summer cooler, brimming with whipped cream smoothly blended with mangoes, sugar and ginger giving a refreshing energy along with immediate cooling effect to the body.

Key Ingredients:

Mango chunks (frozen), Ginger, White sugar, Whipped cream

Ingredients Of Refreshing Mango Whip

1 Cup Mango chunks (frozen)

1/4 tsp Ginger, grated

2 Tbsp White sugar

2-3 Tbsp Whipped cream

How to Make Refreshing Mango Whip

1.Place all ingredients into a blender. Mix until smooth.

2.Remove blender from base and using a spatula, scrape sides, bringing all of the ingredients back into the blender base.

3.Continue blending until all of the ingredients are smooth.

4.Pour it a glass and garnish with a mango slice.