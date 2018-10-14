Navratri Special : Thai Pineapple Rice

The magical combination of sweet pineapple chunks and hot thai spice is one to devour with all your heart!
Key Ingredients:
Rice, Onion, Thai ginger , Fresh turmeric, Curry leaf, Lemon grass, Coconut milk, Salt, Hot curry powder, Pineapple chunks, Oil, Water, Turmeric powder, Fresh pineapple
Ingredients Of Thai Pineapple Rice
250 Rice
80 Onion, chopped
2 Thai ginger , chopped
5 Fresh turmeric
2 Curry leaf
2 Lemon grass, chopped
100 Coconut milk
To taste Salt
2 Hot curry powder
40 Pineapple chunks
20 Oil
300 Water
2 Turmeric powder
1 piece Fresh pineapple
How to Make Thai Pineapple Rice
- 1.First soak the rice at least for 30 minutes.
- 2.Now take a pan put oil in pan then heat the oil then add onion chop saute till golden brown.
- 3.Now add Thai ginger curry leaf, fresh turmeric crushed, lemon grass chop cook together.
- 4.Now add soaked rice mix well then add curry powder, turmeric powder and salt saute for some time. Now add coconut milk, pineapple chunks and water.
- 5.Cover with tight lid then keep for dum on slow fire.
- 6.Now take pineapple cut into two part from middle and scoop out the pineapple like barrel shape.
- 7.Stuff the pineapple with curried rice then cover with foil and cook for some time.
- 8.Serve hot with top of Grill pineapple slice.
