Navratri Special : Thai Pineapple Rice

The magical combination of sweet pineapple chunks and hot thai spice is one to devour with all your heart!

Key Ingredients:

Ingredients Of Thai Pineapple Rice

250 Rice

80 Onion, chopped

2 Thai ginger , chopped

5 Fresh turmeric

2 Curry leaf

2 Lemon grass, chopped

100 Coconut milk

To taste Salt

2 Hot curry powder

40 Pineapple chunks

20 Oil

300 Water

2 Turmeric powder

1 piece Fresh pineapple

How to Make Thai Pineapple Rice