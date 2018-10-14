Remember the Girl From Close up ad? This is How She Looks Like Now. Check Out Her Pics

Latest NewsEntertainment

Oct 14, 2018, 11:34 pm IST
You may not have forgotten that famous ad of close up that came a few years ago and the girl who featured in it. Sanjana Sanghi, that pretty face looks like she had persisted with her wish to be a part of mainstream cinema and now her wishes are coming true.

Casting Director Mukesh Chabbra who turns Director with the film which is a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars confirmed on Instagram that the project is on. He also revealed they have finalized a new face named Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for the film. But Sanjana has changed quite a bit from that close-up girl? Don’t believe us. Check out these Pics.

 

 

