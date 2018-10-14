Remember the Girl From Close up ad? This is How She Looks Like Now. Check Out Her Pics

You may not have forgotten that famous ad of close up that came a few years ago and the girl who featured in it. Sanjana Sanghi, that pretty face looks like she had persisted with her wish to be a part of mainstream cinema and now her wishes are coming true.

Casting Director Mukesh Chabbra who turns Director with the film which is a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars confirmed on Instagram that the project is on. He also revealed they have finalized a new face named Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for the film. But Sanjana has changed quite a bit from that close-up girl? Don’t believe us. Check out these Pics.