Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen, 17 killed

As per Medical sources,10 people died when the air strikes hit a Houthi checkpoint in the town of Jabal Rass while a bus was passing through.

Oct 14, 2018, 07:06 am IST
Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen killed at least 10 civilians in Hodeidah province on Saturday, medics and Houthi media said.

Eight members of the same family were among the victims, they said.

The Houthi movement’s Al Massira TV said 17 died and many others were in a critical condition.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said, “We take this report very seriously and it will be fully investigated as all reports of this nature are. While this is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The coalition intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 to restore the internationally-recognised government to power. It has conducted thousands of air strikes targeting the Iran-aligned Houthis, and has often hit civilians, but denies doing so intentionally.

