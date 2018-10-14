IndiaNEWS

UP Police mimic gunshots to scare criminals : Watch Video

During the course of the encounter, one police personnel sustained injuries, while a criminal was also nabbed after being shot

Oct 14, 2018, 01:31 pm IST
A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.

The video of the incident, that took place on October 12, has recently surfaced on social media.
In the video, a police officer can be heard shouting ‘maaro, maaro, ghero ,thain, thain’ with the intention of scaring the criminals.

Speaking about the incident, a senior cop said, “This was due to a technical glitch of the weapon that the officer was carrying, such things are not new and may happen at times. With regard to the cop shouting, it is a tact to deal with criminals mentally and create pressure on them to surrender.”

During the course of the encounter, one police personnel sustained injuries, while a criminal was also nabbed after being shot. The said criminal was wanted in a number of robbery cases and was carrying an award of Rs 25 thousand on his head.

 

