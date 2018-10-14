NEWSInternational

Woman falls off building while taking a selfie, video goes viral

Oct 14, 2018, 02:20 pm IST
In a Shocking footage shows a 27-year-old plunging to her death while still clutching the selfie stick goes viral.She had been sitting on the railing when she fell backwards from the high rise in Panama City.

Sandra – believed to be Portuguese – is understood to be a teacher and mum-of-two who was working in the country.

A devastated friend wrote on Instagram: “This woman was a very good friend of mine, a mother of two children. She was a teacher and she was in Panama to work in her chosen profession.

“She was Portuguese and called Sandra. Let’s pray for her.”

According to local reports, nearby construction workers had shouted to her to get off the railing but strong winds meant she couldn’t hear them.

Panama’s Fire Service published a warning on its official Twitter site after the tragedy which said: “Don’t risk your life for a selfie. It’s more important to lose a minute in life than your life in a minute.”

 

