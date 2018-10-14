World Standards Day 2018 : All you need to know

World Standards Day, formally established in the year 1970 by Mr Faruk Sünter, the then President of IES (International Organisation for Standardisation), is observed globally on October 14 very year. Members of IEC (the International Electrotechnical Commission), ISO (The International Organisation for Standardisation) and ITU (The International Telecommunication Union) come together to pay honour to the joint efforts of the numerous experts across the world that voluntarily develop the technical agreements which are issued as International Standards.

Purpose of World Standards Day

14 October was purposely selected to mark the date, in the year 1946, when official delegates from 25 countries first met in London and made a decision to form an international organisation that focuses on facilitating standardisation.

World Standards Day (or International Standards Day) was founded to spread more and more awareness about significance of standardisation to the international economy among the industrial sectors, consumers and the regulators.

