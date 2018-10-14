Xiaomi Mi 6S Spotted on GeekBench. Here is All We Know

Two listings of the unannounced Xiaomi Mi 6S smartphone have appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It seems to be a new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship smartphone from 2017.

Geekbench listing reveals the smartphone runs on a Qualcomm MSM8998 SoC, i.e. the Snapdragon 835. As most of you may be aware, the Snapdragon 835 was Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chipset last year and powered pretty much all popular Android flagship smartphones released in 2017.

It also borrows 6 GB of RAM from the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the Xiaomi Mi 6s has scored 1747 points. In the multi-core test, it has recorded a score of 7039.

There is no other information on the specs of the Xiaomi Mi 6S. Probably, the Mi 6S may also arrive in 4 GB RAM edition. The Mi 6S prototype was caught on Geekbench running on Google’s latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The fact that the device is running on Android 9 Pie suggests the device is currently being tested internally by Xiaomi.