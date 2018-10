Ishita Raj Sharma is a beautiful model and actress making her way up in Bollywood. She is an internet sensation and is known for playing hot and glamorous roles in the movies Pyaar Ka Panchnama, Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Recently her hot bikini shots took internet by storm. She keeps blazing internet with her highly toned and sizzling figure sights.