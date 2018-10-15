Actress Kajol visits Durga pandal to perform rituals : Watch Video

Celebrities often get spotted at various locations during festival. And on Sunday Bollywood actress Kajol visited a Durga pandal. Wearing a green and yellow cotton sari, teamed up with a white blouse and hair done in a simple low bun, Kajol looked like a perfect Bengali lady.

Kajol is one of the first celeb who got snapped visiting the pandal. The videos and pictures of her have gone viral on social media. The actress can be seen performing aarti and sharing the diya with others.