Actress Keerthy Suresh at ‘Pandem Kodi 2’ audio launch function : See Pics

Oct 15, 2018, 07:13 pm IST
Pandem Kodi 2 is the sequel for the film Pandem Kodi that released a decade back. Linguswamy is the director of the film. Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. In the first part, Meera Jasmine acted as a heroine.

The interesting buzz is that the movie is gearing up for a grand release on October 18th. Vishal is planning to release the film simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Lyca productions are the production house that is bankrolling the project. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director.

