Air Hostess Falls Off Air India Plane Before Departure.

A 53-year-old Air India air hostess was seriously injured after she fell from an aircraft while attempting to close the door of a New Delhi-bound flight Monday morning at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), the airline said.

The incident took place in the morning on the Air India’s New Delhi-bound flight AI 864, it said. The airline termed the incident as “unfortunate” and said that it was investigating into it.

“In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew (members), Harsha Lobo, fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it,” the airline said in a statement. “She sustained injuries to her legs and has been taken to the Nanavati Hospital for further treatment,” it added.