Captain Virat Kohli’s Crucial Decision Helped Umesh Yadav to bag 10 Wicket Haul

India captain Virat Kohli brilliant move that helped Umesh Yadav bag his first 10-wicket haul in Tests. It may not have happened had Ravindra Jadeja, who was initially supposed to bowl the 46th over would have gone ahead and bowled. With one wicket to go and Windies on 127/9, Jadeja had the ball in his hand when Kohli realising what was at stake had a chat with Jadeja and gave the ball to Umesh Yadav.

Actually, Yadav had already taken 9 wickets in the match and was just 1 away from getting his first 10 wicket haul in Tests. A red-hot Umesh gleefully took the ball from his captain and with his first ball of the over bowled Shanon Gabriel.

“I think it was a standout performance in his career and something that he can build on,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

“Four Tests in Australia can be brutal because the (Kookaburra) ball does not do much like in England. So you have to come in and run in all day and hit the right area with pace. But I think from that point of view, Umesh is right up there to be featured in Australia,” Kohli said.