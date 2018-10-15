Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Chloe Khan arrives at Airport in a sexy skintight outfit: See Pics

Over the past few days, the 27-year-old model has posted a selection of selfies to her social media page, seemingly unveiling a new look.

Oct 15, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Less than a minute

Chloe Khan showed off her underboob and tiny waist in a form-fitting outfit as she headed off on holiday today. The model, 26, looked stylish as she wheeled her luggage ready to jet off to Spain for some autumn sunshine.

It comes as fans were left stunned when Chloe appeared to reveal “a brand new face” on Instagram. The star’s followers are confused by her new look – with some accusing the star of having chin and jaw fillers.

Over the past few days, the 27-year-old model has posted a selection of selfies to her social media page, seemingly unveiling a new look. And her fans have not been afraid to call her out on it in the picture comments.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 25, 2018, 07:31 am IST

Driver Ignores Warning and Drives the Bus With 35 Children into a Waterlogged Underpass

Feb 2, 2018, 04:00 pm IST

Days after marriage Mollywood actress Bhavana is back to film shooting

Jul 2, 2018, 08:38 pm IST

FIR filed against Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife and son

Dec 22, 2017, 04:48 pm IST

Modi government to introduce bill for doubling salary of judges

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close