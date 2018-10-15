NEWS

Congress Upset Over Yogi Adityanath’s Move to Rename Allahabad to “Prayagraj”

Oct 15, 2018, 10:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
Yogi Adityanath to change Allahabad's name?

After successfully renaming the iconic Mughalsarai Junction Railway Station after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Yogi Adityanath intends to rename Allahabad. Allahabad will be renamed “Prayagraj” if there is consensus on renaming the iconic Uttar Pradesh city, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said, provoking a howl of protests from the opposition Congress.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government’s proposed move to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, stating that the present dispensation wanted to show their work only by “renaming”.

“It might be the wish of many people that Allahabad can be renamed Prayagraj. It will be a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayagraj and it can be a good start,” the saffron-robed chief minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying on Saturday by the news agency ANI.

Congress leader Onkar Singh says the region where the Kumbh takes place is already called the “Prayag (confluence)”. If the government wanted, it could make Prayagraj a separate city without any name-change, he suggested.

Tags

Related Articles

More worries for BJP as its Kerala ally leaves NDA
Mar 14, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

More worries for BJP as its Kerala ally leaves NDA

Jun 10, 2017, 08:54 pm IST

WeChat launches new feature to fight fake news

Feb 15, 2018, 08:07 pm IST

The lesson one should learn from what is happening after the overnight success of the music video of Priya Varrier

Jan 24, 2018, 06:36 pm IST

Republic Day 2018: Gallery || Parade Rehearsal and Preparation for Republic Day

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close