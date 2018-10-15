Congress Upset Over Yogi Adityanath’s Move to Rename Allahabad to “Prayagraj”

After successfully renaming the iconic Mughalsarai Junction Railway Station after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Yogi Adityanath intends to rename Allahabad. Allahabad will be renamed “Prayagraj” if there is consensus on renaming the iconic Uttar Pradesh city, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said, provoking a howl of protests from the opposition Congress.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government’s proposed move to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, stating that the present dispensation wanted to show their work only by “renaming”.

“It might be the wish of many people that Allahabad can be renamed Prayagraj. It will be a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayagraj and it can be a good start,” the saffron-robed chief minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying on Saturday by the news agency ANI.

Congress leader Onkar Singh says the region where the Kumbh takes place is already called the “Prayag (confluence)”. If the government wanted, it could make Prayagraj a separate city without any name-change, he suggested.