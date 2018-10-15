Cricket Stars Yuvraj and Zaheer Khan Enjoying Maldives with their Wives: See pics

Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Keech are enjoyed the best time together in the Maldives on a week-long trip. The Bollywood actors were the biggest beachbums at the tropical paradise where they celebrated the 40th birthday of Sagarika’s husband and cricketer Zaheer Khan.

Sagarika brought out her best swimsuits and flowy beachwear for the occasion. The couple was joined by Hazel, her husband and cricketer Yuvraj Singh and many more cricket stars with their wives. Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra, joined the vacation with their families.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life the kindest , strongest, thoughtful and most giving. Happy happy birthday husband. I love you,” Sagarika wrote in a special post wishing Zaheer on his birthday. She posted several pictures from the vacation.

Check them out: