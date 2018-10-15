Cute Taimur with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is breaking the internet: See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Many videos, in the past, have surfaced wherein the little one waves and says hi to the paparazzi waiting to capture his one perfect shot.

Recently, we stumbled upon a pic of the family and while the pic is going viral, we thought about sharing the same with you. While the Pataudi family is often seen together, this is certainly one of the classiest and cutest pic of them.

In the photo, Kareena is seen wearing a black high-neck pullover with black leather pants and she teamed her outfit with ankle-length leather boots. On the other hand, Saif was seen holding baby Taimur in his arms and while he was all suited up and was looking dapper.

Take a look at the picture below: