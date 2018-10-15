Latest Newscelebrities

Cute Taimur with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is breaking the internet: See Pics

Oct 15, 2018, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute
Taimur-Ali-Khan

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Many videos, in the past, have surfaced wherein the little one waves and says hi to the paparazzi waiting to capture his one perfect shot.

Recently, we stumbled upon a pic of the family and while the pic is going viral, we thought about sharing the same with you. While the Pataudi family is often seen together, this is certainly one of the classiest and cutest pic of them.

In the photo, Kareena is seen wearing a black high-neck pullover with black leather pants and she teamed her outfit with ankle-length leather boots. On the other hand, Saif was seen holding baby Taimur in his arms and while he was all suited up and was looking dapper.

Take a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My babies ??

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ? (@kareenakapoorteam) on

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 8, 2017, 08:11 am IST

I am a grandmother but will not retire: Hema Malini

MULAKKAL
Aug 29, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Convent Worker Reveals He Was Asked to Kill the Nun Who Filed a Complaint Against the Bishop

Bhumi
Jul 19, 2018, 10:55 am IST

All You Need To Know About Bollywood Diva Bhumi Pednekar

Apr 25, 2018, 11:12 pm IST

UAE may be the stage for IPL 2019 due to general elections

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close