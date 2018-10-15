FIR against Kanhaiya Kumar after he misbehaved with AIIMS doctors

An FIR has been filed against former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, Sushil Kumar and 80 to 100 other unknown persons by the Patna All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The case was registered at Phulwari Sharif police station over an altercation of Kanhaiya Kumar with some junior doctors of the hospital yesterday evening.

Following the altercations, the hospital’s junior doctors have asked the administration to file an FIR against Kanhaiya Kumar and his supporters. The doctors warned the administration of going on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

As per reports, the student leader Kanhaiya Kumar along with his supporters had visited the Patna AIIMS hospital to see All India Student Federation State Secretary Sushil Kumar, who was admitted there for treatment.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who became famous in JNU, after an arrest was made under sedition charges by the Delhi police, will be contesting Lok Sabha elections of 2019 from Begusarai.

But due to several controversies, he has been in the news for both good and bad reasons and this is one more FIR into his name. The Patna police will be redirecting a team to foresee the investigation in to the matter.