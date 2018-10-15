Former BJP Union Minister’s son to join Congress

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh has announced he would soon be joining the Indian National Congress.

Manvendra Singh had last month announced his exit from the BJP after the ‘Swabhimaan Rally’ held in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

Earlier, Manvendra and his wife had hit out at the BJP and the Vasundhara Raje-led dispensation at a rally in Barmer, triggering speculations that they would soon quit the party.

In the run up to the Rajasthan polls to be held later this year, Manvendra had not even participated in Vasundhara Raje’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’ when she made a stop in Barmer.

Jaswant Singh’s family is believed to have drifted apart from the BJP after the veteran leader was denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He left the BJP and contested the election as an independent candidate against BJP’s Colonel (Retd.) Sonaram Chaudhary, which he lost.