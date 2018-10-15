Franco Mulakkal gets Bail on these conditions

Kerala High Court grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is the accused in Kerala nun rape case. The former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal gets bail with conditions including no entry in Kerala and surrender the passport. Also, he has to submit himself before investigation officer whenever asked for.
