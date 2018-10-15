KTM set to launch Duke 125 in India : Price and Features

KTM India set to launch new model Duke 125 looks like the 390 Duke with minor changes to the stickering and graphics. It’s got a good spec too, including the Bosch engine management system as well as two-channel Bosch ABS.

KTM India has maintained that the market for the 125s is a commuter market and introducing the 125 Duke in India wouldn’t be possible because the price would be very high.

The international 125 Duke features a 15PS engine, six-speed gearbox suspended as a structural member in the same trellis frame that KTM uses for all its Dukes. However, we do wonder if the India 125 Duke will feature the styling update seen on the KTM 250 and 390 Dukes, or use the older styling package from the KTM 200 Duke. The latter makes more sense from the product range perspective.

Giving further credence to our sources’ assertion about the launch is the arrival of the Pulsar NS125 (launched in Poland). This motorcycle replaces the Bajaj Pulsar 135LS but appears to features a fuel-injected 12PS engine that looks more like the KTM engine is case shape than the outgoing engine on the 135LS or the Discover 125 engine.