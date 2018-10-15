Manohar Parrikar returns from Hospital, BJP Core Committee Meet Today

A day after Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned to Goa from New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the political situation in the state.

“The state core committee will meet today and discuss the current political situation in Goa,” a senior party leader informed PTI. The core committee is the BJP’s key decision-making body in Goa, comprising senior leaders Parrikar, Union minister Shripad Naik, Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar and party state chief Vinay Tendulkar, among others.

Political activity in Goa has gathered steam in the absence of an ailing Manohar Parrikar. The main opposition Congress had claimed to form a government in the state. The Congress, along with 14 legislators in the 40-member state Assembly, had submitted a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, urging her to invite them to form the government.

Parrikar was Sunday morning discharged from the AIIMS, where he was admitted on September 15 and was flown in a special flight to Goa. He was later taken to his private residence in an ambulance.

Earlier on Friday, the ailing Goa CM had met his cabinet ministers at the AIIMS. After the meeting, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai said that Parrikar may allocate additional portfolios to ministers in the state’s BJP-led coalition cabinet after Dussehra.