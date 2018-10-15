Latest Newscelebrities

Monalisa’s sensational dandiya dance is breaking the internet

Oct 15, 2018, 01:58 pm IST
Less than a minute
Monalisa-dance

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Actress Monalisa took to her Instagram to share a video that shows her performing Dandiya to a popular track.

Unlike her usual avatar, the actor is dressed in an orange suit. To amp up the look, Antara has tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and has styled her look with jhumkas and a small bindi. As seen in the video, Monalisa is dancing on the set of her hit show Nazar on Star Plus, that is paving its way to the top of TRP charts.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When You Try And Go lil Offbeat ?… #masti #fun #dandiyanights #navratri #feelings #onset #nazar

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

