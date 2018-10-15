Navaratri 2018 : How to worship the sixth form of the Goddess

Navratri, one of the most important festivals of Hindus, is of nine days in which nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped. After Maa Shailaputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Goddess Chandraghanta, Devi Kushmanda and Goddess Skandamata, the sixth form of Maa Durga is Maa Katyayani. She is also known as Warrior Goddess and is believed to be one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga.

Devi Katyayani was born to sage Katyaya. Thus, she got name from her father. Later, she married Lord Krishna. According to the Kalika Purana, Sage Katyaya was the one who first worshipped this form of Goddess. She is depicted as seated astride a lion sword and a lotus flower in her right hand. Her left hands can be seen in the Varada and Abhaya Mudra.

According to legends, thesis firm of Maa Durga governs B?haspati. People who worship her with pure heart, Maa Katyayani fulfil their wishes. Married women pray to her for the healthy lives of their husbands.

Colour

She is associated with red colour. While worshipping, devotees must offer her red flowers like roses.

Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

Chant mantras with flowers in your hands while praying. Perform aarti and don’t forget to worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Mantra

Chandrhaasujjwal Kara Shaardulvar-wahana Katyayani dadhyadevi Daanavghaatini